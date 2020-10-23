'You’re not the audience’ | Tyler Perry slams critics of his writing in new interview

Tyler Perry Denies Exploiting Pain of Black Women Perry addressed claims that his films profited off of the suffering of black women during the premiere of his new romantic thriller, 'A Fall From Grace.' Tyler Perry, via 'Page Six' Tyler Perry, via 'Page Six' This statement follows recent backlash Perry received for saying he wrote the scripts for all of his TV shows and films without a writers room.

He said returning to production, being one of the first studio runners to do it, stemmed from his humble beginnings of facing adversity but pushing forward despite that. He spent years in financial ruins trying to entertain Black families across the country with his faith-based, humorous yet poignant plays.

“I know this sounds cliché and some people may think it’s bulls—, but the truth is, I’ve lived long enough and experienced enough good and bad to know that good wins when everybody pushes in that direction.”

When the topic of his critics came up during the interview, the 51-year-old did not hold back. His films have grossed millions of dollars over the years, and he just was designated a billionaire by Forbes earlier this year. The financial success and massive support should be proof enough of his talent, he told Variety.

“When I hear that kind of stuff, I’m thinking, ‘Are y’all looking at the ratings? Do you understand that the audience is in love with this?’” he says. “Because if you’re complaining about my writing, you’re not the audience. My audience loves the way that it’s done and the way the stories are told. And from the beginning, it’s always been about being true to them.”

His movies have been consistently panned by critics. The average Metacritic score for Perry’s 21 films is just 41.6 (out of 100), and critics on Rotten Tomatoes have also been censorious of the work, giving his films just a 27.38% on the Tomatometer scale. Still, his movies are almost 2.5 times more popular with audiences on the site.

Perry said he does not let the negative reviews consume him. Though he ignores most of it, he does try to find the points that have constructive perspectives on his films

“I never see a lot of it, but if it does get to me, I look for truth in it. There’s a lot of it that’s just vitriolic; that’s just ‘I’m going to hate on him because he’s Tyler Perry.’ I get that. But when there’s truth in the criticism, like, ‘Why did he do this, this and this?’ I go, ‘Hmm, let me think about that.’”