ajc logo
X

Young Thug to build ‘Slime City’ in metro Atlanta

Young Thug celebrated a milestone birthday Aug. 16, and the Atlanta rapper received 100 acres for his 30th birthday, according to an Instagram post. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Caption
Young Thug celebrated a milestone birthday Aug. 16, and the Atlanta rapper received 100 acres for his 30th birthday, according to an Instagram post. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

Georgia News
By staff report
Updated 1 hour ago

Young Thug celebrated a milestone birthday Aug. 16, and the Atlanta rapper received 100 acres for his 30th birthday, according to an Instagram post.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, reportedly plans to build his own “Slime City” in metro Atlanta, according to the post by his real estate agent Trey Williams.

ExploreLoretta Lynn safe after Tenn. ranch hit by floods, but foreman dies

The land was given to the rapper by his manager Geoff Ogunlesi and Trey Williams, according to the Instagram post.

Young Thug’s “Slime City” will resemble a subdivision more than a city in metro Atlanta, according to WSB.

ExploreDon Everly of early rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers dies at 84

Young Thug is from Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood. His debut studio album, “So Much Fun,” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 in 2019.

In Other News
1
Autopsy ordered on infant who died in bed at Madison County home
2
Man who tried to swallow memory cards in porn case sentenced
3
Salvage crews start last cut of Georgia shipwreck demolition
4
GA Lottery
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top