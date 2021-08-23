Young Thug to build ‘Slime City’ in metro Atlanta

Young Thug celebrated a milestone birthday Aug. 16, and the Atlanta rapper received 100 acres for his 30th birthday, according to an Instagram post.
Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, reportedly plans to build his own “Slime City” in metro Atlanta, according to the post by his real estate agent Trey Williams.
The land was given to the rapper by his manager Geoff Ogunlesi and Trey Williams, according to the Instagram post.
Young Thug’s “Slime City” will resemble a subdivision more than a city in metro Atlanta, according to WSB.
Young Thug is from Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood. His debut studio album, “So Much Fun,” debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 in 2019.