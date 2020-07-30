Years after dying in police custody, Georgia man’s autopsy changed to homicide

The report now says the cause was “sudden cardiac death following a struggle with law enforcement including prone position restraint complicating acute methamphetamine toxicity.” For more than two minutes, an officer sat on Arreola while he was handcuffed, the news station reported.

At the time, the Ledger-Enquirer reported that Arreola suffered multiple contusions and bruising to his upper torso and arm.

Attorney Stacey Jackson released this photo in 2017 that showed Hector Arreola's injuries before he died. Jackson is representing Arreola's family in a civil suit. Credit: Ledger-Enquirer Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

His manner of death was also updated from accidental to homicide. It’s unclear what new evidence prompted the changes in the autopsy years after its initial findings were released.

The change comes on the heels of the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked national outrage, weeks of protests and many police departments to amend their policies on detaining suspects.

Arreola’s death has multiple parallels with Floyd’s final moments, in which he infamously gasped the words, “I can’t breathe,” while ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pushed a knee against his throat. Arreola’s father, Rod Arreola, previously told WLTZ that his son said those same words 16 times during his arrest.

Hector Arreola’s family has a civil suit pending within the federal court system that claims excessive force was used in his death, the news station reported. The latest development in the case was that a judge denied the officers’ immunity, with the family requesting a jury trial.

The two officers involved in the incident, Brian Dudley and Mike Aguilar, were placed on administrative leave following Arreola’s death, but they later returned to duty. Neither has been charged, and it’s unclear if they still work for the Columbus Police Department.

AJC.com has reached out to the GBI and the Muscogee County coroner for more information about the changes to Arreola’s autopsy.

In other news: