Wrong-way driver charged with DUI in Downtown Connector wreck

This video still image from the Georgia DOT shows the scene of a wrong-way crash Saturday morning, Jan. 29, 2022, on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.

Credit: DOT

This video still image from the Georgia DOT shows the scene of a wrong-way crash Saturday morning, Jan. 29, 2022, on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta.

By Liset Cruz
Updated 6 minutes ago

Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a driver traveling on I-75/85 Saturday morning entered into oncoming traffic, according to Atlanta police.

The Downtown Connector wreck occurred near the Peachtree Street overpass about 6:25 a.m., according to an Atlanta police press release. At the scene, officers found three vehicles involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver entered the highway traveling northbound while in the southbound lanes, according to police. Those involved in the crash were stable when transported to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver was charged with DUI, reckless driving and other traffic offenses.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

