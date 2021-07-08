Would-be car thief shot in head by vehicle’s owner, cops say

The owner fired three shots toward his car, striking the person inside once, according to police. Officers arrived at the complex along South Fulton Avenue near the airport and found one person inside the Dodge with a gunshot wound to the head. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police did not say what the perceived threat was or if any of the suspects were armed.

Investigators have not released the names and ages of anyone involved or said if any arrests were made. It’s also unclear if the vehicle’s owner faces charges.

The investigation is ongoing, Cushing said.

