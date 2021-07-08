Would-be car thief shot in head by vehicle’s owner, cops say

A would-be car thief is in critical condition after being shot in the head by the vehicle’s owner early Thursday at a Hapeville apartment complex, authorities said.
The shooting at the Atlantic Aerotropolis apartments happened about 3 a.m. when a man woke up to an “unusual noise” and noticed a group of people around his 2020 Dodge Challenger, Hapeville Detective Stephen Cushing said.
According to investigators, several people were breaking into the Challenger “in an attempt to steal the vehicle” when they were confronted by the car’s owner, who was armed with a pistol.
The man told officers several people were outside his car and one suspect was inside, Cushing said in a news release. The man yelled at the group to get away from his car, and opened fire when he “perceived a threat to his safety” from one of the people standing near the vehicle, authorities said.
The owner fired three shots toward his car, striking the person inside once, according to police. Officers arrived at the complex along South Fulton Avenue near the airport and found one person inside the Dodge with a gunshot wound to the head. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where they remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Police did not say what the perceived threat was or if any of the suspects were armed.
Investigators have not released the names and ages of anyone involved or said if any arrests were made. It’s also unclear if the vehicle’s owner faces charges.
The investigation is ongoing, Cushing said.
