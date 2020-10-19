Woodstock woman, 76, killed in Cobb crash on Roswell Road

A Woodstock woman was fatally injured Saturday morning when her SUV turned into the path of a pickup truck, authorities said.
Kathleen Parodi, 76, died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after her Lincoln Nautilus wrecked on Roswell Road near Willeo Rill Road. The driver of a Ford F-150 received only minor injuries, according to Cobb County police.
Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m., the police department said. They found Parodi’s Lincoln on the raised center median of Roswell Road, while the Ford was stopped on the south shoulder.
According to traffic investigators, the two vehicles collided when the Lincoln turned left onto Roswell from Willeo Rill. It was hit on its left side with the front of the pickup, Cobb police spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald said.
The impact of the collision sent both vehicles spinning across the road, she said.
The crash remains under investigation. Police have not said if the driver of the Ford will face charges.
Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call traffic investigators at 770-499-3987.