Woodstock woman, 76, killed in Cobb crash on Roswell Road

Kathleen Parodi, 76, died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital after her Lincoln Nautilus wrecked on Roswell Road near Willeo Rill Road. The driver of a Ford F-150 received only minor injuries, according to Cobb County police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 11 a.m., the police department said. They found Parodi’s Lincoln on the raised center median of Roswell Road, while the Ford was stopped on the south shoulder.