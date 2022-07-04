ajc logo
Women’s rights runners wear green, pink after abortion ruling

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A group of family and friends wore matching T-shirts that say "Women's rights are human rights" at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022. Left to right: Sheri Hardin, 52; Ella Dawson, 18; Stephanie Hunter, 41; Jorien Flowers, 12; and Grant Flowers, 48.

A group of family and friends wore matching T-shirts that say “Women’s rights are human rights” at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022. Left to right: Sheri Hardin, 52; Ella Dawson, 18; Stephanie Hunter, 41; Jorien Flowers, 12; and Grant Flowers, 48.

A group of family and friends wore matching T-shirts that say “Women’s rights are human rights” at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022. Left to right: Sheri Hardin, 52; Ella Dawson, 18; Stephanie Hunter, 41; Jorien Flowers, 12; and Grant Flowers, 48.

While many wear red, white and blue to the Peachtree Road Race to celebrate the Fourth of July, one group of family and friends wore matching t-shirts that say “Women’s rights are human rights.”

Sheri Hardin and Ella Dawson from Atlanta said they wanted to stand up for their freedoms after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned constitutional protections for abortion.

”It’s Fourth of July, and we’d rather represent this than red, white and blue,” Dawson, 18, said while gesturing to her shirt. “It’s important to stand up for what you believe in.”

