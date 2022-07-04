Women’s rights runners wear green, pink after abortion ruling

Credit: Taylor Croft
While many wear red, white and blue to the Peachtree Road Race to celebrate the Fourth of July, one group of family and friends wore matching t-shirts that say “Women’s rights are human rights.”
Sheri Hardin and Ella Dawson from Atlanta said they wanted to stand up for their freedoms after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned constitutional protections for abortion.
”It’s Fourth of July, and we’d rather represent this than red, white and blue,” Dawson, 18, said while gesturing to her shirt. “It’s important to stand up for what you believe in.”
