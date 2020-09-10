Woman’s firing prompts alleged attack on boss from boyfriend

According to the local sheriff’s department, the attack happened Aug. 7, when Kyler Deon Thompson, 23, aka “Petey Souljah,” entered a business on Presidential Parkway and attacked the manager.

Thompson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighing about 139 pounds. Police said Thompson may have a small amount of facial hair and wore “dreads” that may now have been removed.