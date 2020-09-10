Woman’s firing prompts alleged attack on boss from boyfriend

Police in Bibb County are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a manager over the firing of his girlfriend.
According to the local sheriff’s department, the attack happened Aug. 7, when Kyler Deon Thompson, 23, aka “Petey Souljah,” entered a business on Presidential Parkway and attacked the manager.
Thompson is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 8 inches, and weighing about 139 pounds. Police said Thompson may have a small amount of facial hair and wore “dreads” that may now have been removed.
Anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to leave a message for the “on call” investigator or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.