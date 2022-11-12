ajc logo
Woman using crosswalk fatally struck by car in downtown Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning while using a crosswalk in downtown Atlanta, police said.

A vehicle was stopped at a red light on John Portman Boulevard about 6 a.m. when the light turned green and the driver went to make a left turn onto Ted Turner Drive, according to authorities. At the same time, police said the victim was using the crosswalk on Ted Turner.

The woman was struck by the car and died on scene, police said. Her name was not released.

The driver remained on scene after the incident and spoke to officers. Police have not said if the driver would be charged or who was at fault.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jerry Lee Lewis' teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
23h ago

