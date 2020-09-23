Woman shot inside Buckhead club

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the ZariCafe and Lounge on Bennett Street, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com. Off-duty Atlanta police officers heard the gunfire while working an extra job near the club and went to investigate. They found the wounded woman, who told them she and her brother had a brief argument with someone inside the club.

“Shortly after the argument," Avery said, “someone shot her.”