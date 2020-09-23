Woman shot inside Buckhead club

A woman was shot early Wednesday inside a Buckhead club, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. at the ZariCafe and Lounge on Bennett Street, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery told AJC.com. Off-duty Atlanta police officers heard the gunfire while working an extra job near the club and went to investigate. They found the wounded woman, who told them she and her brother had a brief argument with someone inside the club.
“Shortly after the argument," Avery said, “someone shot her.”
According to Channel 2 Action News, the woman was shot in the stomach.
Avery said the 42-year-old victim could not describe who she argued with and did not see who shot her.
The woman was stable when she was taken to a hospital, he said.