Woman shot during 2 attacks at Edgewood shopping center; 3 sought

Surveillance footage captured the same suspects trying to rob a man at a Target at 1225 Caroline Street, according to police. The victim told officers he was walking to his car when three men approached him.

“(The victim) stated that the male grabbed him by the arm and was holding a handgun,” the incident report said. “The male said to him, ‘Give it up, give it up!’”

The victim responded by saying: “I don’t know what you are talking about,” the incident report said. The suspect then hopped inside of an orange or red muscle car and fled the location.

The man was not hurt.

Investigators said the suspects’ car is a Dodge Challenger with a single black stripe across the top, a sunroof, a rear spoiler and silver rims. It might have a Georgia tag number AHY4534.

Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspects is asked to contact Atlanta police.