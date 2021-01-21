Woman shot during 2 attacks at Edgewood shopping center; 3 sought

Atlanta police are looking for three suspects they say attacked at least two people at an Edgewood shopping center Wednesday evening.
The first incident, which happened at a Kroger at 1275 Caroline Street, sent a woman to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to a police report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The victim told police she arrived at the grocery store shortly before 9:30 p.m. and parked her Ford Fiesta beside an orange or red muscle car with three men inside. When she tried to get out of her car, two of the men approached her, the incident report said. One was holding a gun.
The man didn’t speak to the victim, but showed her the gun and took her purse, the report said. The man then tried to take the woman’s car, but when she refused to let him he shot her in her thigh, authorities said. She was taken to Atlanta Medical Center.
A witness who was parked across from the suspects’ car told police he heard a gunshot and then saw the woman fall. Surveillance footage from the location shows all three suspects getting back into their car and driving off, according to the report.
Surveillance footage captured the same suspects trying to rob a man at a Target at 1225 Caroline Street, according to police. The victim told officers he was walking to his car when three men approached him.
“(The victim) stated that the male grabbed him by the arm and was holding a handgun,” the incident report said. “The male said to him, ‘Give it up, give it up!’”
The victim responded by saying: “I don’t know what you are talking about,” the incident report said. The suspect then hopped inside of an orange or red muscle car and fled the location.
The man was not hurt.
Investigators said the suspects’ car is a Dodge Challenger with a single black stripe across the top, a sunroof, a rear spoiler and silver rims. It might have a Georgia tag number AHY4534.
Anyone with information on the robberies or the suspects is asked to contact Atlanta police.