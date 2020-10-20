Woman shot by home invader, found at Mableton gas station

Officers found the woman at a QuikTrip on Veterans Memorial Highway in Mableton around 5 a.m. However, she told police a home invader shot her about 10 minutes away at the Premier Apartments in Austell, according to Cobb County spokeswoman Officer Shenise McDonald.

Authorities said the woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police did not release the victim’s name, as well as details about her condition and whether the suspect in the incident was detained.