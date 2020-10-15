Woman killed, driver injured in Hall County crash

Krystle Marie Wampler, 32, of Gainesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened about 9:45 a.m. on Dawsonville Highway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Wampler and the driver, 36-year-old Charles Scheer Wampler, were in a 1999 Dodge Neon heading west, GSP spokesman Cpl. Josh Hedden said in a statement. Garry James Stone, 16, of Cumming, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado heading east on the same road.