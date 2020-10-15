X

Woman killed, driver injured in Hall County crash

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A passenger was killed and a driver was seriously injured Wednesday morning after they were involved in a crash in Hall County.

Krystle Marie Wampler, 32, of Gainesville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened about 9:45 a.m. on Dawsonville Highway, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Wampler and the driver, 36-year-old Charles Scheer Wampler, were in a 1999 Dodge Neon heading west, GSP spokesman Cpl. Josh Hedden said in a statement. Garry James Stone, 16, of Cumming, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado heading east on the same road.

Investigators said the Dodge failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Sardis Road. The vehicle smashed into Stone’s Silverado, which was trying to make a left turn.

Stone suffered minor injuries in the crash, Hedden said.

