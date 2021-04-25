Woman injured after gunman fires from car on Downtown Connector

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Williams Street at 1:53 a.m. after a man said he had been shot.

The victim told police he was walking from his car when a group of men approached him. The men started an argument with the victim, and the dispute escalated into a shooting, police said.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he is stable. No suspects have been identified in the shooting.

Officers were sent out to the 3200 block of Cushman Circle after a woman was shot in the leg about 6 a.m.

The victim said she was walking across the road when a Black Chevrolet drove by and nearly hit her. Then, the car’s driver pulled out a gun and fired in her direction.

The woman was struck in the leg, police said. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

All three shootings remain under investigation.