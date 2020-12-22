Woman dies after fire traps her in Cartersville home

A woman was killed when a fire broke out at a Cartersville home Saturday night, trapping her inside the residence, officials said.
The woman, whose name was not released, was found dead inside a bedroom of the Highland Way home, according to Bartow County Deputy Fire Chief Marcus Warren.
When Bartow firefighters arrived at the home, they found heavy smoke and flames consuming it, Warren said in a news release.
Fire crews worked to put out the blaze while searching for the woman. However, the search effort was hindered “due to explosions on scene and a partially collapsed ceiling,” according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is not clear. An investigation is ongoing.
The woman’s body was taken to the Bartow coroner’s office. She is the fifth person to be killed in a fire in Bartow County this year, Warren said.