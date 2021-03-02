Woman dies after fire sweeps through Gwinnett home

“The two-story home (was) engulfed in flames on the back side,” Rutledge said. “There was heavy fire showing from the back.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials said it started on the home’s covered back porch and spread to the roof.

The man and his caretaker were both outside of the house, but the woman was trapped inside a bedroom in the back of the home.

Firefighters went into the burning house and climbed up a stairwell, Rutledge said. They were immediately met with intense flames, scorching heat and dense smoke.

“They were able to use a hose line to push back the flames enough to get into that back bedroom to do a primary search,” Rutledge said. After battling the intense flames, firefighters found the woman and pulled her from the bedroom, he said.

She was taken to a hospital but ultimately died of her injuries. Her name was not released.

The caretaker was evaluated by paramedics at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

