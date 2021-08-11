Woman critically injured in Fulton County motel shooting

A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times Wednesday morning outside a Fulton County motel.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Budgetel Inn & Suites along Fulton Industrial Boulevard, Channel 2 Action News reported. Fulton County police told the station that officers were patrolling the area when they heard gunshots.
They arrived to find a woman who had been shot repeatedly, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and rushed into surgery, according to Channel 2. Police have not released the woman’s name or said what may have led to the shooting. It’s also unclear if the shooter has been identified.
