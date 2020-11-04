Woman charged with stealing car with child inside, running mother over in Brookhaven

Fearing for her child’s safety, the mother said she got out and tried to pull Vila from the vehicle. However, Vila climbed into the front seat and started to drive away, the report said.

The mother grabbed Vila and held onto her, according to the report. Vila slammed on the gas and smashed into the back of another car. She then drove over the center median, dragging the woman alongside the car, police said. The mother was eventually thrown to the ground and run over as Vila drove away with the child, police said.

Two witnesses heard the woman screaming for her baby as the incident unfolded. They pulled their car over and told the mother to get inside, the report said. The trio then began pursuing the stolen vehicle.

After a short time, the mother saw her car wrecked on a sidewalk and worried that her daughter was seriously hurt. She went to the car and found her daughter crying, but OK, the report said.

A homeland security agent, who had also witnessed the incident, saw Vila get out of the car after it crashed. When he saw her banging on the hood of another vehicle and demanding to be let inside, he tackled her and held her until police arrived, the report said.

Vila was booked into the DeKalb County Jail, where she remains without bond. In addition to kidnapping and hijacking, she is charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, reckless driving, obstruction of officers and hit-and-run.

The mother and child were both taken to the hospital, the police report said. Their current conditions were not released.