Woman charged in I-575 crash that injured passenger, killed another driver

A driver was charged with vehicular homicide three months after she allegedly smashed into a man’s car on a Cherokee County interstate, leaving him dead and seriously injuring a passenger in her own car.
Kierra Holder, 24, of Forest Park, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the crash that fatally injured Robert Schroeder the morning of Sept. 16, according to Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.
Holder’s Kia Sportage slammed into the back of Schroeder’s Toyota Tacoma just north of Riverstone Parkway on I-575, officials said. Both drivers lost control, and their vehicles turned onto their sides and smashed into a guardrail, Baker said.
Schroeder, 61, of Jasper, was thrown from the Tacoma. He was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.
Holder and her passenger, 23-year-old Samira Bryant of Riverdale, were taken to the same hospital. The incident left Bryant “severely injured,” according to Baker.
Investigators said Holder had been driving erratically moments before the crash.
“The investigation revealed that Holder was traveling at an excessive speed and making erratic lane changes,” Baker said.
The interstate was closed for three hours after the collision, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Holder was booked into the Cherokee County Jail, where she remains without bond. In addition to first-degree vehicular homicide, she is charged with serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving.