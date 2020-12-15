Woman charged in I-575 crash that injured passenger, killed another driver

Kierra Holder, 24, of Forest Park, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the crash that fatally injured Robert Schroeder the morning of Sept. 16, according to Cherokee sheriff’s office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker.

Holder’s Kia Sportage slammed into the back of Schroeder’s Toyota Tacoma just north of Riverstone Parkway on I-575, officials said. Both drivers lost control, and their vehicles turned onto their sides and smashed into a guardrail, Baker said.