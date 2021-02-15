X

2 people arrested near White House had loaded gun, letter for Biden

Biden Unveils $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Plan .On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his plan to "rescue" the United States from the crippling effects of the pandemic.From the very first of the nearly 400,000 lost American souls and counting to the millions of you just looking for a fighting chance in this economy, I promise you we will not forget you, Joe Biden, via statement.The plan requests $400 billion for COVID-19 management.$440 billion to help communities and businesses.and $1 trillion in direct coronavirus relief, including a round of $1,400 stimulus checks.The plan also includes $160 billion to speed up vaccination procedures, $400 a week in unemployment benefits, .an expanded child tax credit and raising minimum wage to $15 an hour.Despite a continually divided Congress, Biden is hopeful that the relief plan can be quickly implemented.A crisis of deep human suffering is in plain sight. There’s no time to waste. We have to act and we have to act now, Joe Biden, via statement

News | Updated 18 minutes ago
By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A woman accompanied by a man with a loaded BB gun had planned to meet with the president, according to police

A 66-year-old woman and an unnamed male have been arrested after she allegedly approached the White House with a loaded weapon and a letter for President Joe Biden.

The Secret Service arrested Sylvia Hall on Saturday, according to a police report obtained by WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. Police came in contact with the suspect and a man at a checkpoint near the White House complex, according to the news station.

One person said “they were there to meet with the president of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him,” police said.

“One of the individuals disclosed the possession of a weapon and was immediately detained and the second individual disclosed the location of an additional weapon in a vehicle nearby,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.

The woman was reportedly detained by police about 5:24 p.m. near the Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant on 15th Street NW.

The man, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of a BB gun.

Hall was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.

The story is developing.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.