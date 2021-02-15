2 people arrested near White House had loaded gun, letter for Biden

A 66-year-old woman and an unnamed male have been arrested after she allegedly approached the White House with a loaded weapon and a letter for President Joe Biden.
The Secret Service arrested Sylvia Hall on Saturday, according to a police report obtained by WRC-TV in Washington, D.C. Police came in contact with the suspect and a man at a checkpoint near the White House complex, according to the news station.
One person said “they were there to meet with the president of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him,” police said.
“One of the individuals disclosed the possession of a weapon and was immediately detained and the second individual disclosed the location of an additional weapon in a vehicle nearby,” a Secret Service spokesperson said.
The woman was reportedly detained by police about 5:24 p.m. near the Old Ebbitt Grill restaurant on 15th Street NW.
The man, who has not been identified, was arrested for possession of a BB gun.
Hall was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and possession of unregistered ammunition.
The story is developing.