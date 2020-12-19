Woman arrested, man in hospital after domestic-related shooting in Buckhead

A woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a man in Buckhead Friday afternoon, authorities said.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2500 block of Pine Tree Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of people arguing followed by a gunshot, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
On the scene, officers learned that a man involved in the incident had arrived at Emory University Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, Brown said. The man, whose name wasn’t released, was conscious.
Investigators said they believe the incident may be domestic related, and officers have arrested a woman in connection with the shooting.
No further information was provided about the suspect or the incident.
