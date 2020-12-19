Woman arrested, man in hospital after domestic-related shooting in Buckhead

Morehouse School of Medicine is teaming up with CommonSpirit Health in a 10-year, . $100 million partnership to train more Black physicians and work toward health equity for underserved communities. Through the partnership, the organizations will create five new regional campuses and graduate educational medical programs . in at least 10 markets to be announced in the spring. For Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, president and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, . the partnership will enable the school to continue its pipeline model of recruiting students, but on a national scale. Of the 21,863 students entering medical school in 2019, only 1,626 were Black, and only 619 were Black males. This statistic is alarming for many reasons, not the least of which is the impact of patient care. Studies show that Black patients have better outcomes when treated by Black doctors, Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice. Morehouse School of Medicine is one of four historically Black medical schools in the United States. CommonSpirit Health operates 137 hospitals nationwide and 1,000 care sites across 21 states. The partnership will ensure at least 300 more Black physicians complete their residency training each year, officials said