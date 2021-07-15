Woman arrested, accused of hoarding 45 dogs, 11 cats in Clayton home

A Clayton County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said they found nearly 60 animals living in deplorable conditions in her home.
Lake City police arrested Robin Pennington after they discovered 45 dogs and 11 cats living in poor conditions. Several of the dogs were suffering from mange and other severe health-related illnesses when officers found them July 2, Clayton County police said in a statement.
Officers were sent to the home along Trahlyta Terrace in Lake City after a neighbor called and reported the animal hoarding.
“Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers realized the complaint was valid and immediately got to work,” police said. The officers were confronted with “horrible odors, a flea infestation and animal feces all over the home while trying to rescue the animals,” officials said.
Animal control was on the scene for nearly seven hours to process all of the animals into a facility.
