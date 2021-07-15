ajc logo
X

Woman arrested, accused of hoarding 45 dogs, 11 cats in Clayton home

Investigators said they found the animals living among feces and a flea infestation.
Caption
Investigators said they found the animals living among feces and a flea infestation.

News
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Clayton County woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police said they found nearly 60 animals living in deplorable conditions in her home.

Lake City police arrested Robin Pennington after they discovered 45 dogs and 11 cats living in poor conditions. Several of the dogs were suffering from mange and other severe health-related illnesses when officers found them July 2, Clayton County police said in a statement.

Officers were sent to the home along Trahlyta Terrace in Lake City after a neighbor called and reported the animal hoarding.

“Upon arrival, Animal Control Officers realized the complaint was valid and immediately got to work,” police said. The officers were confronted with “horrible odors, a flea infestation and animal feces all over the home while trying to rescue the animals,” officials said.

Animal control was on the scene for nearly seven hours to process all of the animals into a facility.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is working to learn more about her bond information.

In Other News
1
2 sought in connection with fatal shooting outside MARTA Five Points...
2
Driver injured after dump truck wrecks into Fayetteville antique store
3
Man charged with murder in shooting at Decatur business
4
From ‘Yeet’ to ‘5G’: Dictionary.com adds over 300 new words and...
5
NFL’s Richard Sherman arrested, denied bail on felony charges in...
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top