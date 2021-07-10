Woman accused of stealing $1 million worth of jewelry from Buckhead hotel

The man said he remembered locking the safe and that he wasn’t sure how someone got into it. He also told officers he may have been drugged, telling police “he has never slept that hard,” according to the report.

Police checked with hotel security, who told them the two were seen in the lobby about 3 a.m. The door to the victim’s hotel room was opened again two hours later, authorities said.

Caption Surveillance footage captured the two returning to the man's hotel room about 3 a.m., authorities said. Credit: Atlanta Police Department Credit: Atlanta Police Department

An Atlanta investigator noticed similarities between the Westin jewelry heist and other cases he was working, police said. He showed the victim a photo lineup, and the man reportedly identified 23-year-old Shirley Reyes-Azambuya as the “Sasha” he had invited back to his room.

Warrants were issued for Reyes-Azambuya’s arrest, and she turned herself in at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, authorities said. She faces three counts of felony theft by taking and is being held on $160,000 bond, online records show.

As of Saturday afternoon, none of the missing jewelry had been recovered.