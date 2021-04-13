Woman accused in Cobb hotel killing returned to Georgia to face charges

A woman accused of killing a man inside a Cobb County hotel has been returned to Georgia to face murder charges, jail records show.
Rasheda J. Adkins, 38, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in a February shooting at Extended Stay America on Interstate North Parkway, her arrest warrant states. But the New York native was in jail there on unrelated charges. On Saturday, Adkins was booked into the Cobb jail.
According to investigators, Adkins shot and killed Sean Best on Feb. 16 shortly before 1 p.m. No possible motive was released.
“Said accused did shoot said victim, Sean Best, multiple times with a .40 caliber firearm, causing his death,” her arrest warrant states.
Best, 39, was also from New York, his online obituary states.
“Sean loved his family dearly; however, when his nephew Deyuri was born, he experienced a new love like no other,” the obituary states. “He was such a proud, loving and caring uncle. He called his nephew weekly and they shared a special bond.”
Adkins was being held Tuesday without bond.