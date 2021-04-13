Woman accused in Cobb hotel killing returned to Georgia to face charges

Rasheda J. Adkins, 38, was charged with murder and aggravated assault in a February shooting at Extended Stay America on Interstate North Parkway, her arrest warrant states. But the New York native was in jail there on unrelated charges. On Saturday, Adkins was booked into the Cobb jail.

According to investigators, Adkins shot and killed Sean Best on Feb. 16 shortly before 1 p.m. No possible motive was released.