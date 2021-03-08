X

Woman, 60, dies after being pulled from burning Cherokee home

A 60-year-old woman died after being pulled from her burning home Sunday morning, the Cherokee County fire department said.
Credit: Cherokee County Fire Department

By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 60-year-old woman in Cherokee County died Sunday morning after being pulled from a burning home, the county’s second deadly fire in four days.

Around 10:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported a fire in a home on Red Fern Court in Canton, according to Cherokee fire department spokesman Tim Cavender. It was unknown whether anyone was inside the home.

“The caller attempted to put the fire out with an extinguisher and hose, but the flames continued to get more intense,” Cavender said in an emailed statement.

Firefighters arrived at the home and found a woman on the living room sofa. The woman, whose name was not released, was alive after being removed from the home, Cavender said, but she later died at Northside Cherokee Hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

On Thursday, a 65-year-old man died following a house fire near Woodstock, the fire department previously said. A trash collector went inside the burning home on Hollow Drive to rescue a man unable to get out on his own. But despite the efforts, the man died from his injuries, investigators said.

