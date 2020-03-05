Wizards welcome: Harry Potter-themed spa draws fans in Tennessee

"The magic drew me in," she told the publication in January. "It's been with me ever since."

Piedad has since gone back and read the book series and tuned into TV premieres of the films.

"The way the books are written — it's fun for all ages," Piedad told the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal. "And everybody can pull something from that, especially that good will triumph over evil. Just helping people realize that there's magic all around us if you know where to look."

The business opened in June 2018.

“I wanted something that is unique to my personality,” Piedad told WTVF. “It was very important for me to not have it be gimmicky or hit you in the face when you walk in like you're in a retail store. I wanted it to be soothing and something that would cater to both Harry Potter fans and non-Harry Potter fans alike.”

Rooms include decor that has subtle nods to the wizard-themed series, including broomsticks and owls. The local news station reported that most clients visiting Wand & Willow are just as much a fan of “Harry Potter” as Piedad herself.

"A lot of the die-hard Harry Potter fans will come decked out in Harry Potter clothes or their house crests’ colors," she said.

A room at Wendy Piedad's Wand & Willow Day Spa in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Credit: Wendy Piedad

CNN reported that Piedad has no affiliation with "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling or the film franchises' distributor Warner Brothers Entertainment, but she has several services and treatments with magic-themed names.

Packages themed after “Harry Potter” include The Marauder, which includes a 30-minute facial and 30-minute massage; The Philosopher, which includes a 60-minute massage and 60-minute facial; and The Phoenix, which includes a 60-minute massage, 60-minute facial and a body wrap.

Other services are less traditional for day spas, such as an energy balancing session that includes guided meditation.