With a 7:30 p.m. surrender, Trump could clog Atlanta traffic

Former President Donald Trump has indicated his plans to surrender at the Fulton County Jail at 7:30 p.m., which could mean extra congestion for Atlanta commuters on their way home from work.

The former president is expected to land at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and make his way to the Rice Street facility by motorcade. According to traffic data compiled from Google, the trip could take between 20 to 30 minutes at that time of the evening, if Trump and his team take the most direct route.

Atlanta police said commuters should expect road closures but were unable to provide specific routes or times. The most direct route is I-85 North to the Downtown Connector and onto I-20 West, before exiting onto Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.