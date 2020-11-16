Widespread power outages reported across U.S.

Widespread power outages caused by high wind and heavy rain were reported in the Northeast and Upper Midwest on Monday, according to multiple news outlets.
As of 9:15 a.m. Monday, outages were reported in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Maine, according to PowerOutage.US.
More than 200,000 were without power in Michigan, and more than 105,000 were without electricity in Ohio.
Pennsylvania had more than 55,000 reported outages, and New York reported more than 37,000 outages.
Maine had nearly 23,000 without power.
