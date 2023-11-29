Why were the Carter family wearing floral leis?

At Wednesday’s funeral for Rosalynn Carter, many viewers noticed that Carter family members were wearing leis, garlands that are common in Hawaii and much of Polynesia.

It was a nod to the Carter family’s often-forgotten historical connections to Hawaii, where former President Jimmy Carter was stationed for part of his time in the Navy. Chip Carter, one of Rosalynn and Jimmy’s four children, was born in Honolulu. While living in Hawaii, Rosalynn Carter learned hula dancing and even once won a hula dancing contest.