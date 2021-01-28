Why the CDC will not advise the public to wear N95 masks

As mutant, more transmissible variants of coronavirus arise in America, the discussion about how to better protect against the virus has become at top of mind for many Americans.
Washing hands, keeping a six-feet distance and wearing masks have been the primary ways suggested to combat the spread of the disease that has claimed the lives of more than 217,000 Americans and 2 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has doled out various recommendations, but they have not encouraged wearing multiple mask or certain types of masks.
A medical director in Denver recently suggested that doubling up on masks might further limit the possibility of contact with the virus. CBS Denver’s medical director Dr. Dave Hnida told also said doubling masks could be as effective as using N95 masks, which are mostly reserved for health care and front-line workers.
“It has been backed up by research that two masks are, in fact, better than one,” CBS Denver’s medical director Dr. Dave Hnida told CBSN Denver. “Specifically what we’re saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit.”
During a CNN Global Town Hall Hosted by Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky answered some questions about the CDC’s on mask-wearing.
Fauci confirmed that wearing a masks is the primary goal, but he said it is not necessary to wear two masks nor the professional-grade N95 masks.
Gupta directed the question to Walensky, who was recently appointed director of the agency. She explained why the CDC has not altered its guidelines to specify the types of masks. She said with cloth masks, it is suggested that the public wear “multilayered masks,” but the challenge related to getting people to wear masks, she said.
“There are certainly ongoing studies evaluating the protective efficacy of these mask, especially in the context of these new variants we’re seeing,” Walensky said”...When you really think about how well people will wear them, I worry that if we suggest or require that people wear N95 they won’t wear them.”
Walensky said, having worn the masks quite often during her time as a medical director of a Boston hospital, she can attest to the masks being “very hard to tolerate for a long period of time.”
Fauci recently emphasized that the focus now should be on places not to frequent as the daily number of COVID-19 cases remain high. He is still recommending Americans avoid indoor gatherings, gyms, bars and restaurants. He also continues recommending against travel.