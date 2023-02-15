Why retail sales numbers defy inflation and rate hikes

What happened

The government said Wednesday that retail sales jumped 3% in January, after having sunk the previous two months. It was the largest one-month increase since March 2021.

What it means

Car sales, along with healthy spending at restaurants, electronics stores and furniture outlets, droves the gains. Some of the supply shortages that had slowed auto production have eased, and more cars are gradually moving onto dealer lots. The enlarged inventories have enabled dealers to meet more of the nation’s pent-up demand for vehicles.