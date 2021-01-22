X

Why Kamala Harris will not yet move into the vice president residence

Kamala Harris Is Sworn in, as Vice President of the United States.Vice President Kamala Harris was administered the the oath of office by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor with her husband Doug Emhoff on Wednesday.Harris' swearing-in was a history-making moment.The Howard University graduate is the first female vice president, the first Black vice president and the first vice president of Asian descent

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
It’s not clear when the vice president will be able to move into the traditional quarters located in northwest Washington, D.C.

Days after her unprecedented inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris has not yet settled into what will become her home during her tenure as vice president. According to one of her aides, Harris will wait to move into the her new residence at the Naval Observatory in northwest Washington, D.C.

The home, which is traditionally the residence of vice presidents, needs a number of repairs and household maintenance, so Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff holding off on moving in will “allow for repairs to the home that are more easily conducted with the home unoccupied,” the aide told CBS News.

The Vice President's residence on the ground of the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, Friday, March 16, 2018. The house at One Observatory Circle is the official residence of the Vice President Mike Pence, wife Karen Pence and their family. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Credit: AP

The aide provided few details on what maintenance the home located at One Observatory Circle would need besides replacing chimney liners. Former vice president Mike Pence and his family left the home earlier this week headed for Indiana, according to reports.

Harris, who resigned from her California senate seat to take on the vice presidency, has a home in the Washington, D.C., area, but it’s not clear whether that’s where she’ll stay until the work is completed. A timeline was not available on when Harris could move into the vice president residence.

The white, nineteenth-century abode has housed vice presidents since former vice president Walter Mondale. The home was built in 1893, and it was originally erected for the superintendent of the USNO, according to a statement from the White House. It would be decades before accumulating costs of housing vice presidents privately influenced the decision to secure a household especially for the vice presidents and their families. In 1974, Congress agreed to refurbish the house at the Naval Observatory as a home for the vice president. Walter Mondale was the first Vice President to move into the home. It has since been home to the families of Vice Presidents Bush, Quayle, Gore, Cheney, Biden, and Pence.

