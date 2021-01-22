Why Kamala Harris will not yet move into the vice president residence

The aide provided few details on what maintenance the home located at One Observatory Circle would need besides replacing chimney liners. Former vice president Mike Pence and his family left the home earlier this week headed for Indiana, according to reports.

Harris, who resigned from her California senate seat to take on the vice presidency, has a home in the Washington, D.C., area, but it’s not clear whether that’s where she’ll stay until the work is completed. A timeline was not available on when Harris could move into the vice president residence.