Why Jai'len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

Jai'len Josey is one of Atlanta's musicians to watch in 2025. The 26-year-old singer/songwriter got her start in musical theater in high school. In 2023, she dropped "Southern Delicacy," her major-label debut EP with Def Jam" Now, Josey is on the brink of dropping her debut album, “Serial Romantic.” AJC music and culture reporter DeAsia Paige talked with Josey about her genre-hopping voice and how she embraced self-discovery in her next album. Credits: DeAsia Paige / AJC | @trickystewart / IG | Jai'Len Josey / YT | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs | Genius | Prime

Atlanta musicians to watch in 2025

NASA astronauts return to Earth on SpaceX craft after nine months

After nine months aboard the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore returned to Earth. Credit: NASA

Tornado Alley is shifting east. It's putting the South at greater risk

Credits: Getty|Nature|SA|NOAA|NWS|JAMC|TCSM|CBS|KHOU|AGIS|Eos|CNN|Guardian|Axios|BB|X:@Massimo|YT:@EdgarTheStormChaser,@thebroderickhoward,@ConvectiveChronicles

Why 400,000 cases of peanut butter got stuck in a political tug-of-war

Credit & Sources: AJC | AP | Internal Rescue Committee | The Times and The Sunday Times | Getty | Mana Nutrition | BBC

Officials, mayor announce new section of Atlanta Beltline open to public

