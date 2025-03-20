News

Why Jai'len Josey is an Atlanta artist to watch

Jai'len Josey is one of Atlanta's musicians to watch in 2025. The 26-year-old singer/songwriter got her start in musical theater in high school. In 2023, she dropped "Southern Delicacy," her major-label debut EP with Def Jam" Now, Josey is on the brink of dropping her debut album, “Serial Romantic.” AJC music and culture reporter DeAsia Paige talked with Josey about her genre-hopping voice and how she embraced self-discovery in her next album. Credits: DeAsia Paige / AJC | @trickystewart / IG | Jai'Len Josey / YT | Recording Academy / GRAMMYs | Genius | Prime

1:36