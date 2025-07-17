error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

The behind the scenes world of catching smuggled animals at the airport

You never know what you might find in confiscated luggage at the Atlanta airport. Sometimes, illegally trafficked snakes or fish could be hidden inside. Over the past decade, over 50,000 live animals have been smuggled into the United States, most notably through airports. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport spend a majority of their time assessing cargo shipments and luggage filled with all kinds of exotic animals. The AJC's Fraser Jones joins these inspectors to learn more about how these confiscated creatures are processed and why this is just the beginning of their journeys. Credits: AJC | NPR | @TSA_Northeast / X | “The Terminal” / DreamWorks Pictures | U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services | Georgia Aquarium

AJC |1 hour ago
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta airport on the front lines of wildlife trafficking crisis
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How an unlikely coalition kept a mine away from Georgia’s Okefenokee Swamp
Credit: Ann Van Brimmer/For the AJC

Who doesn’t like the beach at St. Simons? Nesting sea turtles

1h ago
FROM UATL

She was told to call her wine instructor ‘master.’ So she built her own table

Tahiirah Habibi founded "The Hue Society" to make wine inclusive for people of color — proving purpose, joy, and community matter more than tradition.

FROM UATL

Atlanta artist paints MLB All-Star mural honoring Hank Aaron in Summerhill

Commissioned for the MLB All-Star Game, the mural celebrates Summerhill’s legacy. Credits: AJC | Getty Images | Jim Alexander, Walter Stricklin / AJC

Credit: TNS

The biggest ICE detention center in the U.S. will be built in Georgia

Credits: AJC | GEO Group | OpenAerialMap | DHS OIG | U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement | NPR | AP | Getty | Global Detention Project | TRACE

Chaos unfolds on MARTA escalator after Beyoncé’s Atlanta concert

Chaos broke out on an escalator at Atlanta’s Vine City MARTA station after a Beyoncé concert, leaving at least 11 people injured. Credits: MARTA passenger

Andrew Young shares how Atlanta built the world's busiest airport

Andrew Young talks with AJC’s Andrew Morse about how Atlanta’s airport became the world’s busiest — and the funding that made it possible.

Daytime fireball stuns Georgians as meteor leaves rare space debris

Credit: AJC|Covington-Newton 911|Henry Co. 911/Emerg. Mgt.|Anna Sparks|Josh Grant|AMS|Brannon H|David & Anita Roche|Alicia Gray Loughner|NASA|NEXLAB/COD|NOAA|

Atlanta is one of the loneliest U.S. cities. What can we do about that?

Credits: Prelinger Archives|Getty|Chamber of Commerce|The Atlanta Voice|U.S. Census Bureau|Axios|Pew Research|The New Yorker|Research Gate|Taylor & Francis