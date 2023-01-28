White House holds call with Dickens, other mayors

White House Homeland Security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and Julie Rodriguez, senior adviser to the president, asked the mayors to remain in regular contact over the coming days and reiterated that President Joe Biden will continue to be clear in his message to the American people that peaceful protests are appropriate, but violence is never acceptable.

Other cities besides Atlanta represented in the call included Baltimore; Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Chicago; Little Rock, Arkansas; Los Angeles; Montgomery, Alabama; New York City; Philadelphia; and St. Louis.