When will Derek Chauvin be sentenced?

In this image from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, stands after the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd. Standing next to him are attorneys Eric Nelson and Amy Voss. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
In this image from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, stands after the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd. Standing next to him are attorneys Eric Nelson and Amy Voss. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

News | 1 hour ago
By Rich Barak, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Former Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, was handcuffed and taken into custody after the verdict.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 ½ minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, who had his bail revoked Tuesday, will be sentenced by Judge Peter Cahill in about eight weeks.

The sentencing likely will happen about June 15, according to the judge’s timetable that he mentioned Tuesday at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis.

