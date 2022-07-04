BreakingNews
AJC Peachtree Road Race results are here
Wheelchair racers from Illinois include Olympic medal winner

By Noah Sheidlower
1 hour ago
Wheelchair racers Yen Hoang and Raphael Botsyo came from Illinois to attend the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race in Atlanta on Monday, July 4, 2022.

Credit: Noah Sheidlower

Wheelchair racers Yen Hoang, 25, and Raphael Botsyo, 43, came from Illinois to attend the race today.

Both train together in Champaign and have been coming for four and five years respectively.

”What I love about Peachtree is home big the wheelchair division is,” said Hoang, who competed at the 2020 Summer Paralympics.

For Botsyo, who holds three Olympic gold medals representing Ghana, this race is about meeting athletes from across the globe and advocating for athletic opportunities for people with disabilities.

”We need to create opportunities for everyone and treat everyone equally,” Botsyo said.

