What to do if your home is damaged in a storm

3. Once you’re able to speak to an insurer, ask these questions:

Is the damage covered under the terms of your policy?

How long do you have to file a claim?

How long will it take to process the claim?

Do you need estimates for repairs?

4. Once your claim is filed, be sure to write down the claim number so insurers can quickly locate your information if you have additional questions. Note the name of the person you spoke with and make a record of the conversation, especially if monetary amounts are mentioned.

5. You’ll need to provide an accurate description of the damages. Walk around your home and keep track of everything damaged. Take photos.

If your neighbor’s tree falls on your home, you and your insurer are generally responsible for covering the damages. There are some exceptions, but it typically involves proving the tree was visibly diseased or damaged before being uprooted in the storm.

6. After you contact your insurer, they should send you a “proof of loss” form to complete or they’ll send an adjuster – a person trained to assess the damage to property – to your home. A proof of loss form will ask you to describe the items damaged or destroyed, provide the approximate date of purchase and estimate the cost to repair or replace it. It’s helpful if you’re able to produce receipts for anything damaged or destroyed.

7. Do not throw out damaged items. The adjuster should see them first.

8. If you are unable to live in your home and must stay elsewhere, keep receipts for any living expenses – hotel rooms, food, and other costs of evacuation. Most homeowner policies that cover windstorm damage will cover these costs.

9. Be wary of anyone who comes to your door offering to do repairs or claiming to be an insurance adjuster.