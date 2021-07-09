What is your plan for your family photographs?

The main point is, you need to develop a plan. Know who on each family branch should get the photos, contact them and begin your sorting. Label your stacks, in case you don’t finish and others have to.

I have a cousin who has reconnected. She descends from a great-grandmother’s sister and is interested in sharing photos. She has copied some key ones, and she wants me to share some. Do I send her originals and say, the ball is in your court? Or scan and show her what I have? Sharing is a good way to see if other relatives may have the same photo and can identify the people. If you note a photography studio’s name and exact address, then check online city directories, it could help identify the approximate time the photo was taken and possibly identify those in the photo if you have the approximate ages of children, etc.