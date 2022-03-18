Westside Lead Superfund site added to EPA’s National Priorities List

“Our commitment is to no longer allow these communities to be looked past,” Blackman said at a press conference held Friday at New Life Covenant Church in the English Avenue neighborhood.

Sites with the EPA’s Superfund label are among the most toxic in the country. And within the Superfund program, the National Priorities List is reserved for sites that the agency has found pose a serious risk to residents’ health and the environment and will require a long-term cleanup.

High levels of lead were first discovered in the area’s soils in 2018 by an Emory professor and her students. Experts say it’s unclear exactly where the lead came from, but that it is likely from metal foundries that were once common on Atlanta’s Westside.

The boundaries of the site have expanded several times since the agency began testing for lead in 2019. Friday, officials said it was possible the area could grow to include more properties. Leigh Lattimore, the EPA’s remedial project manager for the site, said it likely will take until 2028 to complete the site’s cleanup.