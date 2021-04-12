‘We’re stuck here’: Family’s van with wheelchair lift stolen in DeKalb

The family’s van, a 2000 tan Ford E250, allows Batchelor to get her daughter to her various medical appointments and to visit her father on weekends. But it’s more than just transportation because the van gives Jordyn a sense of freedom, allowing her the opportunity to leave home and experience other places.

“This van is what offers her the best quality of life,” Batchelor said. “Getting her out into the real world is how we take steps at stimulating her brain.”

Batchelor said she last saw the van Saturday evening parked outside the family’s Decatur Crossing apartment. On Sunday afternoon, Batchelor’s husband, Jordyn’s stepfather, noticed the van was gone while taking Jordyn outside for a walk.

The Batchelors called DeKalb police and filed a report. Meanwhile, Keith Batchelor went on Facebook to share details about the theft. By Monday, his post had been shared more than 1,000 times. One person who saw the post told the Batchelors he believes he saw the van near his home about a half-mile away and has surveillance video that he’s shared with police.

Anyone who spots the van or has any information on the theft is asked to contact DeKalb police.

If their van isn’t located, the family will be faced with buying another van, which Ruth Batchelor estimates would cost around $25,000 to include all the features needed to transport Jordyn. The lift kit and ramps, along with tie-downs that keep the wheelchair steady, would amount to at least $10,000, Batchelor said.

Friends have organized a GoFundMe page to help the family replace the van if it’s not located. On the page, Batchelor explains to others that whoever took the van took away more than just a vehicle.

“The loss of this van isn’t about losing a thing,” she wrote. “It’s about losing the added mobility which has provided her (Jordyn) better health and a better life.”