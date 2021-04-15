‘We’re going to be back on the road’: Stolen wheelchair-lift van found

“This van is what offers her the best quality of life,” Batchelor said earlier this week. “Getting her out into the real world is how we take steps at stimulating her brain.”

Jordyn Engelberg, 23, suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2016 crash. (Family photo) Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Friends set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for a replacement van for the family. And by Wednesday afternoon, the fundraiser had climbed to almost $30,000.

Batchelor said the family had not yet been able to see their recovered van, which was dusted for fingerprints and taken to a collision center. DeKalb police said late Wednesday that the van was found in Atlanta.

The 2000 tan Ford E250 has been dependable, and if it’s fixable the family will face a tough decision. With the donations, Batchelor said the family would likely be able to purchase a newer van. And if the van that was stolen is repairable, another family in need might be able to use it, she said.

Until then, the family must wait for the insurance company and auto repair shop to check the van.

Batchelor said her family is humbled and grateful for the support from their community and strangers. Two anonymous donors contributed $5,000 each.

“It’s like the universe gave us a big ole hug and said, ‘We got you,’” Batchelor said.