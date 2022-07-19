Well-known Buckhead apartment building sold for $136M

The Lofts at Twenty25 apartments, a 623-unit residential tower in one of Atlanta’s wealthiest zip codes, was acquired last week by Westside Capital Group for $136 million. The seller was Varden Capital Properties, and the deal was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield.

The 16-story apartment building, formerly known as the Darlington Apartments, was well-known for its Atlanta population clock that hung outside its front door for decades until the apartment tower underwent rebranding and an “affordable luxury” facelift.