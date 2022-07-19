Well-known Buckhead apartment building sold for $136M

A Buckhead landmark that was repurposed into luxury apartments recently sold to a real estate firm in Florida.
The Lofts at Twenty25 apartments, a 623-unit residential tower in one of Atlanta’s wealthiest zip codes, was acquired last week by Westside Capital Group for $136 million. The seller was Varden Capital Properties, and the deal was brokered by Cushman & Wakefield.
The 16-story apartment building, formerly known as the Darlington Apartments, was well-known for its Atlanta population clock that hung outside its front door for decades until the apartment tower underwent rebranding and an “affordable luxury” facelift.
Built in 1951, the Darlington Apartments stood as one of the most affordable apartment buildings in the area. However, it fell into disrepair, with leaky pipes, unreliable electrical feeds, immobile elevators and everything else that comes with an aging building.
The population clock, first erected in 1965 by Ted Turner, was relocated along Peachtree Road last year to accommodate construction on a nearby medical building, but it remains visible from the street.
In 2018, the building’s tenants were evicted to make way for the renovations. The developer’s original plan was to transform the aging building into condos, ranging from $300,000 to $500,000, but the vision shifted to rental apartments last year. The tower consists of one-bedroom units, which vary from 450 to 600 square feet. Monthly rents range from $945 to $1,875, according to its website.
