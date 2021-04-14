WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Sunshine before rain arrives for evening drive

Nitz said the rain should be mostly light, but there could be a few embedded thunderstorms. No severe weather is in the forecast Wednesday, he said. About a half-inch of accumulation is expected across the region.

“The rain is coming in later today, so your morning commute is just fine,” he said. “In fact, we’re going to have sunshine to start the day.”

Nitz expects another four-digit pollen count Wednesday after Tuesday’s count hit 2,332 particles per cubic meter of air. While the rain will not be reflected in Wednesday’s pollen count, levels should drop on Thursday.

Allergy relief will be temporary, Nitz said. Thursday should be another mostly dry day, and rain does not return to the forecast until Saturday. Even then, he said, it is only a 30% chance of isolated showers.

“Overnight and tomorrow morning, we will start to dry out,” he said. “Clouds early, but then sunshine returns tomorrow afternoon. It will be a bit cooler as well.”

Temperatures are not expected to get out of the 60s Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to Channel 2.

There are no major delays on metro Atlanta interstates as the Wednesday morning drive gets underway, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.

Even the Downtown Connector is moving smoothly, traffic reporter Mark Arum said.

“No problems on the connector north and south,” he said at 6:30 a.m. “Conditions are A-OK.”

Arum expects extra delays for the Wednesday evening drive once the rain arrives. Drivers should plan for a little extra time to get home, he said.

