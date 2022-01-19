WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER TRAFFIC: Highs near 60 before next chance of rain, wintry mix

Above-average temperatures, a rush of cold air and the potential for freezing rain are all in North Georgia’s forecast over the next three days.
At least on Wednesday, the region will stay dry as warm air builds in ahead of the next wet weather system slated to arrive Wednesday night, according to Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. There will be a few more clouds around than on Tuesday, but Deon said there will be no rain to dampen daytime plans.
“If you have to get out and about today, we’ll have some sunshine, a few clouds, and we are keeping it dry,” she said. “Temperatures are going to feel a lot nicer than where they have been.”
After a start in the upper 30s, Atlanta is headed for the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon. A projected high of 59 is five degrees above average for this time of year. That warmth will be short-lived, however.
“We’ll get another push of cold air,” Deon said. “Not quite as cold as it has been because we will have a lot of cloud cover around, but we do have a front moving in, and behind it, it will turn colder.”
Temperatures will drop back to 47 degrees overnight, according to Deon, and they won’t recover that much during the day Thursday with a projected high of 49. Rain will move in early Thursday morning for a “messy start,” she said.
“We’ll have some light showers behind that (cold front), and then the front will sit to our south and stall out,” she said. “Low pressure travels right along that front, and colder air is moving in, so that’s what’s going to bring us the opportunity for at least some winter weather in parts of far North Georgia.”
Clouds and light freezing rain are expected starting Friday morning. Deon said the latest forecast models are keeping the snow threat well to the east of metro Atlanta, and the switch to snow is not expected until late Friday night. There is still an opportunity for some areas of ice on Friday, she said.
While the threat of icing on mountain roads has triggered school and business closings Wednesday, there are no early issues on metro Atlanta interstates, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Multiple crashes have been reported as of 6:30 a.m., but all have cleared quickly and there are no ongoing interstate closures. Even on the Downtown Connector, traffic is moving just fine, WSB traffic reporter Mike Shields said.
“I’m seeing volume increasing, though, in both directions, but right now no issues between downtown and Midtown,” Shields said at 6:30 a.m.
