WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Dry with above-average temps

For those craving crisp fall temperatures, Saturday will be the day to enjoy them. Morning lows in the low to mid-40s are in the forecast for metro Atlanta, with 30s predicted for the mountains.

The city should not leave the 60s on Saturday afternoon, according to Channel 2.

As for Wednesday, Nitz said weather conditions could not be more favorable for travel.

“Skies are clear, we’re dry, no problems for our morning commute,” he said.

Conditions on the roads aren’t too shabby, either, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Despite a few early morning crashes, there are no major delays on metro Atlanta interstates as of 6 a.m.