WATCH: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after Midtown fender-bender

“When the victim exited the vehicle, two males confronted her with firearms and demanded her to give up the car,” department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

Video shows the woman trying to get back into her car when she realized what was happening, but one of the men appeared to pull her away from the vehicle before hopping in and driving off. The second suspect appeared to climb back into the passenger side of the black sedan before crawling over the center console and driving away.

The surveillance footage also appears to show a third vehicle stop at the scene during the carjacking, but the driver appeared to follow the stolen car as it sped away. The woman’s abandoned BMW was recovered the following day, but authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police at 404-546-4260. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.