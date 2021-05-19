WATCH: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after Midtown fender-bender

A woman involved in what seemed like a routine fender-bender at a northwest Atlanta stoplight found herself staring down the barrel of an AK-47 when she got out to inspect the damage, authorities said.
Now police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the men who stole her BMW.
The armed carjacking took place about 9 p.m. on May 5 along 14th Street in Midtown, Atlanta police said Wednesday — and the entire incident was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.
The woman flagged down an off-duty officer and said she was traveling west when a black sedan pulled up behind her and tapped her bumper at a red light.
“When the victim exited the vehicle, two males confronted her with firearms and demanded her to give up the car,” department spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.
Video shows the woman trying to get back into her car when she realized what was happening, but one of the men appeared to pull her away from the vehicle before hopping in and driving off. The second suspect appeared to climb back into the passenger side of the black sedan before crawling over the center console and driving away.
The surveillance footage also appears to show a third vehicle stop at the scene during the carjacking, but the driver appeared to follow the stolen car as it sped away. The woman’s abandoned BMW was recovered the following day, but authorities are still searching for the suspects.
Anyone who recognizes the men or has information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police at 404-546-4260. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for the cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.