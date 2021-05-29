WATCH: Sandy Springs DUI suspect pulled from burning car after crash

Body camera footage shows Sandy Springs officers snuff out the flames along Roswell Road before pulling the 20-year-old from the smoldering car and dragging him to safety. The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Long Island Drive.

“Officers arrived to learn the driver was trapped inside and not responding,” the department said in a Facebook post, calling the rescue a team effort. “... Some officers tried extinguishing the fire with their issued fire extinguishers while others (rescued) the driver from the rapidly growing fire.”