WATCH: Sandy Springs DUI suspect pulled from burning car after crash

The car burst into flames early Friday after the driver crashed on Roswell Road, authorities said.
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

News | 1 hour ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A suspected drunken driver was pulled from his burning car Friday morning after losing control and crashing in Sandy Springs, authorities said.

Body camera footage shows Sandy Springs officers snuff out the flames along Roswell Road before pulling the 20-year-old from the smoldering car and dragging him to safety. The single-vehicle wreck happened shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Long Island Drive.

“Officers arrived to learn the driver was trapped inside and not responding,” the department said in a Facebook post, calling the rescue a team effort. “... Some officers tried extinguishing the fire with their issued fire extinguishers while others (rescued) the driver from the rapidly growing fire.”

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Sandy Springs police rescue drunk driver after fiery crash

The man can be heard coughing as police dragged him away from the vehicle in front of a crowd of bystanders. Once the officers got the man out, the mangled white sedan burst into flames a second time, body camera footage shows.

Body camera footage released Saturday shows Sandy Springs officers pull the man from the burning car and dragging him away.
Credit: Sandy Springs Police Department

The man was later arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, according to police.

