WATCH LIVE: US House of Representatives votes on raising debt ceiling, budget cuts package

WASHINGTON (AP) — The US House of Representatives votes on proposed debt limit raising. Quick approval by both the House and Senate would ensure government checks will continue to go out to Social Security recipients, veterans and others, and prevent financial upheaval worldwide by allowing Treasury to keep paying U.S. debts.

The U.S. House is livestreaming its vote. Click or tap here to view the proceedings.

