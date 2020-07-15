WATCH LIVE: Sen. Warnock speaks to supporters after winning reelection

From our news partner Channel 2 Action News. MORE COVERAGE:Tuesday’s live updates from the runoff election Warnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in SenateAJC election results: US Senate with interactive map, metro city council racesEditors' PicksCredit: Jason Getz /AJCWarnock defeats Walker, giving Democrats 51-49 majority in Senate1h agoBrent Key to hire A.J. Artis of South Florida as new strength coach7h agoCredit: Curtis ComptonThe Braves know the NL East won’t be easy, but they’re ready for the challenge2h agoCredit: Clayton County Sheriff's OfficeCops: Man arrested days after fatally shooting driver who hit his brother in Morrow5h agoCredit: Clayton County Sheriff's OfficeCops: Man arrested days after fatally shooting driver who hit his brother in Morrow5h agoCredit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum23h agoThe LatestCredit: JOHN SPINK / AJCAtlanta’s 2022 homicide victims2h agoAJC election results: US Senate with interactive map, metro city council races4h agoCoweta firefighter suspended after neo-Nazi claims7h agoFeaturedWhat changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia1h agoUpdated Georgia runoff election resultsGeorgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake